The family and friends of James Lucas, Jr. want only one thing for Christmas – to get him a pacemaker.

Lucas underwent a quadruple bypass, where his widowmaker was 90 percent blocked. Since then he has gone into congestive heart failure, and now he needs a pacemaker to live.



(Courtesy: GoFundMe)

With his heart only operating with 20 percent of his blood flow, his daughter has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for the pace maker.

For more information, you can check out the GoFundMe here.