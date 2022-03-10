A 26-year-old Killeen man who was himself wounded in a December 15 shooting incident ended up being the one arrested in the case.

Datrun Dawayne Fields had been airlifted to the hospital after the incident, but was later identified as one of the initial shooters in the incident.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force picked him up.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was also named in a separate warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury of a family member.

His total bond was set at $190,000.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was on December 15, 2021 at 2:09 p.m. that officers responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding shots being heard fired in the 500 block of Avenue G.

When they got there, they were told that there was a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the Central Fire Station.

He was later identified as Fields, and had been airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

During their investigation, officers determined that a man had been walking down the street when a vehicle occupied by two people pulled up and began to shoot at him.

The man ran, with the vehicle following with gunfire then being exchanged between the man running and those in the vehicle.

It was later determined that Fields had been one of the occupants in the vehicle accused of the initial shooting with him being wounded in the exchange.

After the warrant for his arrest was obtained, Marshals found him in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway on Tuesday and took him into custody.