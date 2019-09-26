FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Man’s body found on Turner Street in Waco

WACO, Texas – A man’s body has been found on Turner Street in Waco.

Police say it happened when they were responding to a medical call on the 1100 block.

The victim’s family says this happened earlier today and that the man had been struggling medically.

Witnesses say the mail carrier came down the street and saw the man lying on the ground.

The man was in the hospital between June and August, and had been developing medical complications since.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

