LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A man charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in a fatal 2018 Lampasas County collision has been found guilty.

The Lampasas County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon that on March 10, a Burnet County jury found Lampasas resident Sylvano Sanchez, Jr. guilty of Manslaughter for causing the deaths of 13-year-old Victor Johnson and his mother Sharon Johnson in a motor vehicle collision on July 2, 2018.

Sanchez was previously convicted of multiple felonies, and was also convicted of the Aggravated Assault of Sheldon Johnson and Sheryl Orazak – who both survived the collision on Highway 183, south of Briggs.

The jury assessed Sanchez’s punishment at 50 years’ confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for each conviction.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigating the crash determined that Sanchez was traveling northbound on Highway 183 at a speed of 107 miles per hour in his Dodge Ram truck – when he crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and struck the vehicle driven by Sheldon Johnson. Sheldon’s son, Victor, was killed instantly -while Sheldon suffered severe injuries.

After striking Sheldon’s vehicle, Sanchez’s truck collided with a vehicle driven by Sharon Johnson – Sheldon’s wife and Victor’s mother. This collision killed Sharon instantly. Her sister, Sheryl Orzak, also suffered serious injuries.

The Johnson family was in the process of moving to a new home in Smithville after Sheldon’s retirement as a pastor in Goldthwaite. After the collision, Sanchez was transported to Seton Williamson Hospital – where he received treatment for a possible concussion and was released the same day.

Assistant District Attorneys Peter Keim and Amanda Dillon prosecuted this case, and Amber Vazquez and Meghan Roeper represented the defendant. District Attorney Wiley “Sonny” McAfee expressed thanks to the Department of Public Safety Troopers involved in the investigation.