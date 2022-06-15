LAMPASAS, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and The Texas Veterans Commission is partnering with the Lampasas Economic Development Corporation and the Lampasas Chamber of Commerce for the annual Lampasas Hiring Event.

The event will take place this Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Lampasas Middle School – located at 902 S. Broad Street.

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas says hundreds of jobs need to be filled in Lampasas County. In May 2022, there were nearly 230 job postings in the county. Many of the open jobs pay well, according to Charley Ayres, Director of Industry and Education Partnerships at WSCT.

“These job postings had a median advertised salary of $20.00 an hour, with 20 percent of the postings being above $30.00 an hour,” Ayres said.

The top industries looking to fill positions in the county are positions that are vital to the economy, such as – manufacturing, retail trade, health care, and professional, scientific, and technical services.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a copy of their resumé, and to dress professionally for possible on-site interviews with employers. No registration is required.