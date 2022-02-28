BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office reports contraband seized and a Waco man arrested following a weekend traffic stop in Clifton.

A deputy conducted the traffic stop on Highway 6 on Saturday – just inside the city limits of Clifton.

During the contact with the driver, the deputy detected the presence of narcotics within the vehicle.

When searching the vehicle, the deputy found approximately three pounds of marijuana and a significant amount of prescription narcotics – including Hydrocodone, Diazepam and others.

The deputy also found a set of scales, a box of individual plastic baggies, a log book containing records of narcotics transactions and six cell phones.

As a result, the driver was arrested and transported to the Bosque County Jail, charged with Possession of Marijuana under five pounds, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office