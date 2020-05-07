Marijuana, Ecstasy and thousands in cash found during arrest of fugitive

McLennan County deputies attempting to arrest a man on an outstanding warrant for injury to a child found much more as they took Tevin Jamal Scott into custody Wednesday.

An arrest affidavit for Scott on the new charges stated that deputies had gone to a home in the 3200 block of Ethel Avenue about 3:40 p.m. and took him into custody.

As they inventoried his vehicle, the affidavit stated they found a red backpack in the back seat containing several plastic bags containing what was believed to be marijuana, empty bags and scales, with the marijuana and packaging weighing 1.7 pounds.

They also recovered pills believed to be MDMA or Ecstasy from the center console.

When they got the glove box open they found several stacks of currency of various denominations that totaled $5,529.

They also recovered multiple cell phones.

Scott was transported to the McLennan County Jail on the Waco Police charge of injury to a child and the additional sheriff’s office charges of possession of felony amount of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of MDMA or Ecstacy.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday afternoon.