Marijuana, firearm, cash discovered in Brazos County traffic stop

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – Three arrests have been made after a traffic stop turned into something more.

A deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Peach Creek Road Tuesday, which is in the south end of Brazos County. During the traffic stop, the deputy developed probable cause to search the vehicle.

During the search, the deputy found nine pounds of marijuana, a gun, and approximately $4,000 in cash within the vehicle. The three individuals inside of the vehicle were arrested for Possession of Marijuana Five Pounds, but less than or equal to Fifty Pounds, which is a third-degree felony. Two of the three individuals were also charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Those arrested have been identified as Cooper Currie, of Bryan (Possession of Marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a weapon); Cole Hudgins, of Rockport (Possession of Marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a weapon); and Pierson Cracraft, of Boerne (Possession of Marijuana).





L-R: Cooper Currie, Cole Hudgins and Pierson Cracraft. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Sources: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Brazos County Jail