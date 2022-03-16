Lorena police report over a third of a pound of marijuana was found in the back seat of a car with a two year old child following a Tuesday traffic stop.

A police spokesman said the car was stopped on northbound I-35 near the 324 mile marker after an officer spotted an expired registration sticker.

The officer noted a smell of marijuana on approaching the vehicle and found the weed along with baggies in the back seat after the stop was made at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The material was found near the child in the back seat.

Arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail was Anthony Dewayne Jefferson.

The child was released to other family members.

Bond for Jefferson was set at $3,000.