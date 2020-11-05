Marijuana, thousands in cash found after Temple traffic stop

About $11,000 in cash and a quantity of marijuana were found early Thursday morning after Temple police made a traffic stop, with the driver being taken to a hospital twice before he was taken to jail.

Officers made the stop of the vehicle that showed to have no insurance about 1:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of North General Bruce Drive.

When the officer made contact with the driver, he detected to odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which resulted in a probably cause search.

That search turned up a small amount of marijuana and the large amount of cash.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Montana Marshall of Temple.

He was placed under arrest but complained that he was experiencing a medical episode.

He was taken to Baylor Scott & White and was medically cleared to go to jail.

While enroute to the Bell County Jail, officers said he appeared to try to injure himself by banging his head against the interior of the patrol vehicle.

He was taken back to the hospital and once again given a medical evaluation before being transported to the jail.