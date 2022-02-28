A Copperas Cove officer spotting a car without a registration sticker led to recovery of multiple bags of marijuana, a firearm and the arrest of one man.

An arrest affidavit stated that about 4:00 p.m. Sunday, the officer patrolling in the 800 block of East Avenue E when he spotted a 2017 model red Jaguar XKE with no registration sticker on the front windshield.

He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and as he approached noticed the smell of marijuana.

The driver told him a passenger had smoked marijuana in the car earlier.

The officer noticed a backpack on the floorboards between the driver’s feet and also noticed that the driver appeared very nervous.

He called another officer to back him up, then conducted a search of the vehicle .

The affidavit stated that inside the backpack, he found two one-gallon ziplock bags, one of which contained a large amount of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

The other bag contained five other bags containing marijuana.

The driver claimed the backpack belonged to a girl he had met at a party who just left it in his car.

The affidavit also stated that the officers found a Glock 9 millimeter handgun in the car.

The driver was identified as Cordarion Dekedrick Scott who was then arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon while engaged in other criminal activity.