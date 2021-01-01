Marijuana, weapons, cash seized at Bellmead residence

BELLMEAD, Texas – A man is in jail after Bellmead Police discover large amounts of marijuana, firearms and cash inside a residence.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots early Friday morning at a residence in the 1000 block of Dossett Drive. When officers arrived, they heard more gunshots at the residence.

Officers were able to contact the resident, and it was discovered no one at the location had been injured.

During the investigation, officers found a large amount of marijuana, several firearms – one of which was reported stolen – and a large amount of cash inside the residence.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Dennis Ray Estelle, Jr. on felony charges of Possession of Marijuana – over five pounds and under 50 pounds, Deadly Conduct – Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Estelle was transported to the McLennan County Jai.

Source: Bellmead Police Department