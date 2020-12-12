Market unites Temple small businesses in trying year

TEMPLE, Texas: The folks at the Temple Small Business Coalition are trying to salvage a tough year through a small business fair with vendors providing products for the holiday season.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on small businesses, J.D. McBride, one of the coalition’s founders, says it could have been worse.

“It’s been pretty difficult, luckily we’re getting through it, we’ve had a lot of support from the community,” McBride said. “Customers have been really amazing making sure they’re supporting local, buying local and keeping a lot of places in business.”

McBride and his colleagues also see the holidays as a way to capitalize on this difficult year by offering a more satisfying alternative to online shopping.

“Being able to have some of these vendors out here that are selling jewelry and clothes and other crafts that they can give to family members and friends is important,” McBride said. “It shows people want to support local.”

The event also gets business owners out in the community again, where they can support each other.

“We’re getting our name, our organization and what we stand for out in front of more community members through our amazing products that speak for themselves,” Terris Goodwin of The Un-Included Club said. “Being able to come out here and be with our community and support other businesses means a lot for us.”

The members of the Small Business Coalition say they’re excited about a COVID vaccine and the possibility of having little to no restrictions soon.

“Having that light, it definitely gives us hope that we didn’t choose the wrong place or the wrong time to make our dream come true,” McBride said.

If there’s one thing they are thankful for, it’s their community.

“It’s bigger than one person,” McBride said. “It’s about what’s going on here, it’s about community and feeling like a place you can call home.”

The coalition plans to do these fairs every second Saturday of the month. You can find out more here.