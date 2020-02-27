Marks’ lawyers lose motion in capital murder case

BELL COUNTY, Texas: The team of lawyers defending Cedric Marks filed a motion to have someone observe or record DNA testing in his capital murder case. A judge denied the motion Thursday.

Marks and his girlfriend Maya Maxwell are accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and Scott’s friend Michael Swearingin. Authorities found Scott and Swearingin’s bodies in Oklahoma and police tracked down the couple and arrested them in Michigan.

While being transported back to Texas, Marks briefly escaped police custody in Conroe only to be found nine hours later.

A green towel found at the crime scene with seven spots believed to be blood is being examined for DNA at a Waco testing lab.

An examiner in the lab testified today that an observer present during testing may cause unnecessary pressure for workers, prompting a mistake or even contaminating evidence. He also testified that there would need to be several cameras rigged into the testing rooms to catch everything going on.

The pre-trial will resume April 15.