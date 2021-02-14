Marlin asks neighbors to conserve water

The City of Marlin is asking people to conserve water because the winter storm damaged the Marlin Municipal Water Plant.

The city says around 6:30 a.m., the plant lost full power. The backup generator kicked in, but blew a belt. The belt was replaced and running again until Oncor get the power back on around 2 p.m.

During that time, the two compressor systems were knocked out by the storm and became inoperable, according to the city.

Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton says two replacements have been found, but the ice and snow kept repair crews from getting one of them.

The plant has enough reserves to last until 9 a.m., Monday, but people need to conserve as much water as possible.

We will have an update on this situation when it becomes available.