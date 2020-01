MARLIN, Texas – The Marlin City Council wants to know what people think about the possibility of the school district shutting down.

A meeting will be held Tuesday in the Marlin City Hall’s Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the potential closure and how the city would react to the move.

No decisions will be made during this meeting. Marlin ISD has consistently performed poorly in state testing and has lost its accreditation in the past.