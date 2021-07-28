Marlin employees test positive for COVID

Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton has announced that she has learned that several employees at Marlin City Hall have tested positive for the coronavirus.

She also said other employees were being tested Wednesday or will be tested by Thursday.

She said city hall is being sanitized by the Marlin Fire Department routinely and will continue to be.

In a Facebook post, she said that the city cannot mandate anyone from the public to wear masks due to state regulations but will be posting that they ” strongly recommend wearing a masks ” due to the potential for exposure within city hall.

She also announced that the Marlin Police Department facility will be closed to the public until further notice.

All city staff will wear masks when greeting the public until further notice and masks and sanitizer will be available to anyone entering city hall.