MARLIN, Texas – The City of Marlin Fire Department has a spiffy new addition!

The department received a new emergency vehicle – Engine 2. This purchase was made possible by the Texas Department of Agriculture’s FAST Fund grant program.









(Courtesy: City of Marlin Fire Department)

The truck was custom-designed while providing a high degree of safety and efficiency for firefighters. It’s features include a 1,500-gallon water tank, 20-gallon foam tank, 1,500 gallons per minute pump and ample storage accomodations for equipment.

Engine 2 will replace a pumper truck which has served the Marlin community since 2005. A public commissioning ceremony and showcase of the truck is being planned.

Source: City of Marlin Fire Department