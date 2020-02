MARLIN, Texas- Marlin Independent School District is no longer an accredited school district.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the status of the 2019-2020 is not accredited-revoked.

The district holds an accountability rating of F.

Marlin ISD has been on an accountability since 2013.

A district or charter must be accredited by the state to operate as a public school.

A link to the Texas Education System’s rating can be found on their website.