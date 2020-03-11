Marlin looking for answers over alleged missing money

MARLIN, Texas – The City of Marlin is wrapped up in turmoil again as high-ranking city officials are accused of missing taxpayer money.

Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam has subpoenaed city manager Cedric Davis, requesting information from a forensic audit. The city has has not publicly commented on the misplaced funds or that any money is missing at all – that has only been said by Gilliam.

Outside Marlin’s city council meeting Tuesday night, one woman who wishes to keep her identity a secret says she witnessed corruption in town first-hand. She claims it was a water department worker who kept money to herself.

“I saw a woman in a pickup next to the drive-up window who paid in cash and she said, ‘I need my receipt’, and the woman at the window, who I had just watched her put the money straight into her pocket, said, ‘Oh, I can’t give you a receipt for cash. I’ll have to send you one in the mail because we’re not set up for that,'” the woman says.

The accuser saw the two women months later outside a different City Council meeting.

“[The bill payer] made a comment to a water employee saying, ‘You need to pay your bill’, and she said, ‘No, I’ve already paid it and you need to turn my water back on,'” the woman claims. “Then I realized this is the same woman I saw in the pickup that came through the drive-up window to pay her bill in cash.”

City Manager Cedric Davis was not at the meeting. The City of Marlin did not return FOX44’s request for comment.