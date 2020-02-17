Marlin Loses Accreditation For The 2nd Consecutive Year

MARLIN, Texas. Marlin ISD is no longer recognized an accredited school district. This comes after the Texas Education Agency announced its accountability ratings. Marlin, received an ‘F” for the second year in a row.

“We’re a small town and hopefully we can get it together,” says Beverly Bailey.

Bailey is a parent to a 4th grader who attends school in the district.

“We have good students, we have good teachers. We just have to get student and teacher to work together to make us great,” Bailey says.

The Texas Accountability ratings is based on a number of factors including graduation rates and test scores. Since 2013, Marlin ISD has met below standards with the TEA consistently “requiring improvement.”

Marlin’s TEA Accountability Rating in 2017

In a letter to FOX 44. Superintendent, Jean Bahney, says “the district has taken measures to increase its student achievement.”

The letter also states, after a request by Marlin ISD, the T.E.A is currently reviewing the district’s ratings . Marlin ISD is also considering charter schools if the school district closes down.