Marlin PD shares child safety tips for Fourth of July holiday

MARLIN, Texas – With all the holiday events coming up, do you have a plan for going to these events with a young child?

Marlin Police Chief James Hommel recommmends that if your are taking a young child to a big event -such as to Six Flags, a theme park, Fenway Park or any other busy location – to write your phone number on their wrist and cover it with liquid band-aid in case you get separated.

Hommel also says to take a picture of them with your phone the morning of the event – so you have their clothing, hair style and up-to-date photo – just in case they get lost.

Source: Marlin Police Department