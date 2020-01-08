Marlin To Pursue Charter School Option

MARLIN, Texas – The City of Marlin announced on Tuesday it’s considering charter schools as a possible option.

“What we’re looking at, we believe a charter school will give them quality education, if not better education,” says City Manager Cedric Davis.

Davis says the idea came about after meeting with State Education Commissioner Mike Morath. In the meeting, Davis says Morath will make a decision on whether to keep the school district open or close it.

This prompted the city to seek other options.

“We’re not trying to tread on MISD. This is a system that would be a backup plan,” says Davis.

If the district is closed, parents will have to find schools in other districts.

“For me as a parent, it would be more trouble when it comes to me going to my job, having someone picking up my child,” says parent Maria Ibanez.

The city is currently in search for a charter school consultant to assist in completing paperwork.

The city is applying for charter schools, a process which Davis calls “lengthy.” To help with paperwork and to guide the city, they are hiring for charter school consultant.