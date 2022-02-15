WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is investigating a non-contact officer-involved shooting regarding a U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force officer.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was assisting the Waco Police Department on Monday in arresting 28-year-old Ronald Cooper-White near the 500 Block of Bowden Street. Cooper-White was wanted for an aggravated robbery reported to Waco PD in 2021, and was considered armed and dangerous.

While attempting to arrest Cooper- White, he ran from police and aimed a gun at officers. This is when a U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force officer fired their weapon. The suspect was not injured, and was later arrested by officers. No injuries were reported, or other shots fired.

Cooper-White was booked into the McLennan County Jail on new charges of evading arrest or detention, no drivers license and aggravated robbery. He had already been out on bond previously for deadly conduct and possession of marijuana.

As of Tuesday morning, bond had not been set on the new charges – with his bond a total of $270,000 on his previous charges.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department