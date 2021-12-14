Bond has been set at a half million dollars for a Harker Heights man with felony stalking charges involving hundreds of text messages and continued harassment – including a false call to police that the victim was suicidal.

Thomas David Sutter was picked up by U.S. Marshals in Bell County and later transferred to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday.

An arrest affidavit stated the victim had been stalked – including conduct that caused her “to feel, harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed and offended.”

One incident mentioned in the affidavit occurred November 17, when deputies were dispatched to a home in reference to a suicidal subject called in by an “anonymous caller.” Upon arrival, deputies learned the call was frivolous – and that a man identified as the victim’s estranged boyfriend was the caller.

The affidavit stated deputies were informed that the victim had been harassed, and that Sutter had been arrested in the past for violation of a protective order and repeated harassment.

The affidavit stated deputies observed over 300 text messages to the victim referring to her in obscene terms, and were told the victim was living in fear of her life and had been living on her parents’ property because of the continuous harassment.

The affidavit seeking the new arrest warrant was obtained December 3. Sutter was picked up by Marshals on Friday and booked into the McLennan County Jail on Monday, with his bond set at $500,000.