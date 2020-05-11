Marshals arrest suspect in 2019 Killeen child sex assault case

The US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task force has arrested a 21 year old Killeen man in connection with the July, 2019 sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Trevor Senior who remained in the Bell County Jail Monday morning.

He had been found in the 2900 block of Lake Drive.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the case went back to July 15, 2019 when officers were dispatched to McLane Children’s Hospital where the victim of a sexual assault had been taken after the incident had occurred at a Killeen residence.

Police noted that the victim and suspect are not related.