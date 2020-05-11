Marshals arrest suspect in 2019 Killeen child sex assault case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trevor Senior

The US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task force has arrested a 21 year old Killeen man in connection with the July, 2019 sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Trevor Senior who remained in the Bell County Jail Monday morning.

He had been found in the 2900 block of Lake Drive.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the case went back to July 15, 2019 when officers were dispatched to McLane Children’s Hospital where the victim of a sexual assault had been taken after the incident had occurred at a Killeen residence.

Police noted that the victim and suspect are not related.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44