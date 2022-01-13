The Mart Independent School District announced Thursday that it is canceling classes for Friday, January 14th because of COVID-19.

The district says several staff members have called in sick, as well as many students.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, January 18th.

All athletic events will continue to take place as scheduled. Lady Panther & Panther Basketball will play tomorrow in Wortham beginning at 5pm.

Powerlifting will still go to Bosqueville on Saturday. The Ag Booster Chili Supper fundraiser will still be held Saturday evening at the elementary cafeteria.