Mart ISD stepping up security after social media threat

MART, Texas – A threat posted on social media will lead to an increase in security for a local high school.

Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett released the following statement Wednesday night on social media:

“The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we take all threats seriously. As such, we feel it’s important that we make you aware of a terroristic threat made by a Mart High student on social media.

“Upon learning of the threat, we immediately followed our school safety protocols and contacted local authorities. Local authorities are continuing to investigate and the identified student will face student discipline measures.

“As an extra measure of precaution, Mart ISD will have extra police patrols and presence around the school in addition to our standard safety measures. We ask our families to discuss the day’s events with their child and emphasize the seriousness of this issue. Please contact me if you have any questions or concerns.”

Source: Mart Independent School District