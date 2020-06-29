Mart issues face mask orders, $1,000 penalty fee possible

MART, Texas- The City of Mart issued a face mask order.

Everyone in Mart must wear a face covering any time they are, or will be, in contact with people who are not household members in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance.

The face covering must cover your mouth and nose.

Acceptable, reusable face covering options for the general public include: bandanas, neck gaiters, homemade face coverings, scarves, or tightly woven fabric such as cotton T-shirts and some types of towels.

Face coverings are not required for:

People whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering

Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition

Children under 10 years old, when consuming food or drink

In private, individual offices.

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming.

While with members of a family of the same household.

While driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household.

While pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment

Failure to comply with the orders may result in a fine of $1,000.

The order goes into effect June 30, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.