Mart Parents Honor Class of 2020 With Yard Signs

MART,TX. It’s been a tough year for the class of 2020 as classes were cut short, proms were canceled, and some graduations were postponed.

“I just felt in my heart. I couldn’t imagine missing prom, there’s so many things these kids are missing out on,” says Parent Jennifer Oliver.

To honor graduates of Mart High School, parents and volunteers created yard signs using students’ yearbook photos.

The idea began with a post on Facebook with print company, Fat Daddy Design

“We knew that the schools were closed down, started posting yard signs to put up for the graduating class,” said Designer, Terri Saulters.

Oliver saw the post and began sharing. She said within minutes and anonymous donor shelled out $640 to pay for the signs for the entire high school class.

“I was like wow, everything taken care for these kids, ain’t that special,” Oliver added.

“The community they love us so much and they want to do so much for us to see us strive and it feels so good to feel love from our community,” said Senior, Jada Wise.

Mart High School has since canceled its senior prom but invited the graduating class to homecoming in October.

So far no word yet on graduation plans.