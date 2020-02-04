Mart Police Chief resigns

The police chief for Mart is stepping down effective February 14th. Chief Albert Cavazos submitted his resignation during a city meeting Monday.

City leaders hired Cavazos in June of 2019 after the entire police department resigned in May.

The Mart City Council suspended Cavazos in October because one of the officers he hired was investigated by the Texas Rangers and indicted on a charge of Official Oppression from when he was an officer with the Marlin Police.

Cavazos also faced criticism for how his department handled a school threat in January.

FOX44 News has reached out to Cavazos for comment on his resignation. We will update this report if/when he responds.

