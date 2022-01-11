The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has confirmed that an employee at their Mart facility has died after having been hospitalized for complications related to COVID-19.

He was identified as 48-year-old Marcus Smith.

Camille Cain, the Executive Director of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, issued this

statement on the death of Smith:

“Our entire agency is heart-broken over the loss of Marcus Smith, a beloved coach at the McLennan

County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, in Mart. Marcus joined this agency in 1995 because he cared

deeply about working with youth, and over the years he set a wonderful example of professionalism and

compassion for his colleagues. Marcus had dedicated his career to helping kids in need, and we mourn

alongside his family, colleagues, and countless friends.”

In another statement issued Monday, it was announced that four other employees at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, in Mart, had tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday.