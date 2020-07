MART, Texas- The Texas Juvenile Justice Department at Mart has reported their first COVID-19 case after one staff member tested positive.

The clients in the facility have not tested positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, 37 staff members and 25 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of July 1, 2020, TJJD has administered a total of 313 COVID-19 tests to youth.