AUSTIN / MART, Texas – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has provided the following updates related to COVID-19.

• 41 youth at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, in Mart, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

• One youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

• One youth at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

• Six employees at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

• One employee at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center tested positive for COVID-19.

• Six employees at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex tested positive for COVID-19.

For a complete timeline of cases over the holiday weekend, you can visit the Texas Juvenile Justice Department website. At this time, TJJD has 186 active cases across its facilities (103 youth and 83 staff).

For more information, you can contact Brian Sweany at brian.sweany@tjjd.texas.gov.

Source: Texas Juvenile Justice Department