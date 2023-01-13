CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Martin Luther King Day is this Monday, and there are several events and ceremonies throughout Central Texas which will recognize his legacy.

Annual MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony

The Waco community is invited to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the City’s 36th annual wreath laying ceremony. The ceremony will take place Friday, January 13, at noon at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located at 101 S M.L.K., Jr. Boulevard. Attendees can bring a wreath to place at the monument. Seating will also be provided.

Banner for Change

Community members are also encouraged to attend the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace March, organized by the Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. This event will take place on Monday, January 16. Participants should meet at 8:30 a.m. near the Washington Avenue Bridge in Indian Spring Park, located at 101 N. University Parks Drive in Waco. The march will begin at 9:30 a.m. by crossing the bridge to Martin Luther King, Jr. Park for a wreath laying and program. After the march, there will be a free lunch, canned goods drive and educational program with community entertainers at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center.

Wrapping up Monday’s commemorative events There will be a 6 p.m. candlelight vigil to wrap up Monday’s commemorative events in Waco – hosted by the Gibson family at the Bridge Street Plaza.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Adjusted Holiday Hours

Administrative offices and clinics at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood have modified their hours of operation through January 16 in observance of the federal holiday. Emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services will not be affected, and will remain open.

The Monroe and Bennett Health Clinics will be closed Friday, January 13, and active-duty service members enrolled at either of these clinics should seek care at the Thomas Moore Health Clinic during this closure. The Copperas Cove, Russell Collier, West Killeen, and Harker Heights Community Based Medical Homes, Thomas Moore, Troop Medical Clinic 12 & 14 Soldier Centered Medical Homes, CRDAMC Internal Medicine, Family Medicine Residency and Pediatric clinics and services will be open on Friday, January 13.

Monroe and Bennett pharmacies will be closed on January 13. All other pharmacies will have normal operating hours. The Clear Creek PX Pharmacy will be open January 14 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. All other pharmacies will be closed.

All CRDAMC clinics and pharmacies will resume normal operations on January 17. TRICARE Prime enrollees with urgent, emergent care needs or if encountering COVID-19 symptoms should seek assistance at the CRDAMC emergency department during this timeframe.

The Nurse Advice Line is also available 24/7 by calling (800) TRICARE or 1-800-874-2273, option 1. This advice line affords beneficiaries, entitled to military health care, the opportunity to talk with registered nurses about their specific urgent health issues, guidance on non-emergency situations and information about self-care for injuries or illnesses. Beneficiaries can make or cancel appointments through the Patient Portal at patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil or by calling the Patient Appointment Service at 254-288-8888. Through this patient portal, beneficiaries can also request pharmacy refills, and access health information like laboratory results, radiology results and immunization records.

MLK Day of Service

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, in partnership with PenFed Credit Union, has announced a MLK Day of Service Roadside Cleanup event on Saturday, January 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All interested volunteers are invited to meet in the parking lot of McAlister’s Deli, located at 232 Robert Griffin III Boulevard, Suite #100, for check-in and area assignments. Necessary supplies will be provided to all participants.

Questions for this cleanup event can be directed to Public Relations Specialist & KCCB Executive Director Roxanne Flores at rflores@copperascovetx.gov or by calling (254) 547-4221, Ext. 6704.

“Be the Light” Movie Event

The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will be taking its show on the road on Saturday, January 14, with a special screening and panel discussion in Marlin.

The “Be the Light” event promises to be “a Dr. King celebration of film and the Marlin community.” The event will take place at the Booker T. Washington Resource Center, located at 216 Falls Street.

The organization says it is excited to partner with the City of Marlin to host this free community celebration – which will feature films by African-American filmmakers and a talkback panel.

Holy Eucharist: Celebrating the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Holy Eucharist: Celebrating the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” will be taking place this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. This will be hosted online by the Washington National Cathedral.

Racial Reconciliation Sunday Service

Waco’s Church Under the Bridge, located at the 5th Street Bridge on Interstate 35, will host its “Racial Reconciliation” Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Daniel L. Hill, Ph.D., assistant professor of Christian Theology at Truett Seminary, is the guest speaker. Everyone is welcome to attend.

MLK Candlelight Vigil

The 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Vigil will be taking place at 6 p.m. Monday at Waco Front Porch – Bridge Street Plaza, located at 200 Bridge Street. Attendees are encourgaed to bring a candle. Seating will also be available. Those interested can contact OGR@baylor.edu for more information.

MLK Week of Service

The MLK Week of Service, sponsored by the Office of Missions, Service & Public Life and Unbound Now Waco, will be taking place from Monday, January 16, through Friday, January 20. This event supports survivors and resources the community has in order to fight human trafficking. For more information, you can contact Bronda Hayes at bronda.hayes@unboundnow.org.

“I Have a Dream” Tuesday

Baylor University’s “I Have a Dream Tuesday” is sponsored by the Department of Multicultural Affairs. Share your dream for your family, community, or the world and tag Baylor on Instagram @BaylorUniversity.

Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon

On Wednesday, Baylor will be hosting its Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon, which is sponsored by the Department of Multicultural Affairs. However, registration for this event is now closed. Also, Wisdom Wednesday will give Baylor time to reflect on some of Dr. King’s most memorable speeches online through the PBS Washington Week website.

MLK Throwback Thursday

Baylor events continue with Throwback Thursday on January 19, which is sponsored by the university’s Department of Multicultural Affairs. The public can join in a reminiscence about MLK Celebrations of the past on Instagram @BaylorUniversity.

King Me!

In addition, Baylor is wrapping up its Martin Luther King events on Friday, January 20 with “King Me!,” which is sponsored by the Department of Multicultural Affairs. This event will feature MLK-related trivia all day on Instagram @BaylorUniversity.