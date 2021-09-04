Mart’s first game on new turf

MART, TX- The Mart Panthers are excited to be able to play against their opponents Friday night, and can’t wait for the 2021 football season, they say they’re going all the way to championship.

“We’re very excited about the new field, new stadium renovations. Their first game on its first opportunity to play on the new turf,” says Mart head coach, Kevin Hoffman.

The Mart Panthers first opponent on the new turf are the McGregor Bulldogs, and the community is excited to see it.

“This community, you know, they live and breathe it, and everything’s about Friday night football,” says coach Hoffman.

While the turf is new, coach Kevin Hoffman says everything else will remain the same.

“The traditions that have been around here have been around here for a long time and that’s put a great product on the field and have the win and the winning tradition,” says coach Hoffman.

Senior Klyderion Campbell is excited to play on the new turf his final season.

“It feels great because ever since I’ve been here, we never really had a good, decent track or decent field and it feels good to have a decent field and track to play on it,” says Mart high school senior Klyderion Campbell.

Because of COVID, last season the Panthers missed out on some games.

“Last year we had, I think, two games that were cancelled and we get to play those teams again and I’m ready to play those teams, but today we have to face the opponents here today,” says Campbell.

But coach Hoffman has high hopes for this season.

“We want them to leave the same way they came in with a state championship,” says coach Hoffman.

Mart ISD says they are following all TEA, UIL, and McLennan County Public Health recommendations to keep the team safe during the pandemic.