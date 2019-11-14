Marvin Guy appears in Bell County courtroom

Marvin Guy was back in court Thursday, ahead of his capital murder trial.

Guy is charged with the murder of Killeen Police Detective Charles Dinwiddie. Investigators say Guy shot Dinwiddie as the officer served a no-knock warrant.

Guy’s defense attorney requested Dinwiddie’s computer records in court Thursday. Killeen Police say there are no backup drives for their employees’ computers.

We also learned Thursday that Guy is set for a follow-up appointment with a neurosurgeon next month, but the details of his medical condition were not released.

The trial is set to begin in March 2020.