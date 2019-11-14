FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Marvin Guy appears in Bell County courtroom

Local News

by: Cameron Stuart

Posted: / Updated:

Marvin Guy was back in court Thursday, ahead of his capital murder trial.

Guy is charged with the murder of Killeen Police Detective Charles Dinwiddie. Investigators say Guy shot Dinwiddie as the officer served a no-knock warrant.

Guy’s defense attorney requested Dinwiddie’s computer records in court Thursday. Killeen Police say there are no backup drives for their employees’ computers.

We also learned Thursday that Guy is set for a follow-up appointment with a neurosurgeon next month, but the details of his medical condition were not released.

The trial is set to begin in March 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Trending Stories

Upcoming Events