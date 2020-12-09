Marvin Guy supporters protest at Bell County Justice Center

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Supporters of capital murder suspect Marvin Guy protested outside the Bell County Justice Center on Wednesday afternoon.

In 2014, Guy was charged with killing Killeen Police Detective Charles Dinwiddie after a gunfire battle broke out between guy and police during a no knock warrant. He has yet to receive a trial and maintains his innocence.

While sorry for the death of Dinwiddie, Guy’s supporters say no knock warrants are to blame – and the criteria for attaining a warrant needs to be changed.

“What are we going to do? Are we going to continue to allow the district attorney to try to sit on this case? Sweep it under the rug? Hope that Mr. Guy takes a plea deal? No, we’re not. We’re gonna sit out here, as much as we have to until we get justice for Mr. Guy,” says Nick Bezzel, of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol & Rifle Club.

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told FOX44 News that Guy’s attorney is responsible for most of the delays and continuances, and that his office has been ready to take this case to trial.

He says COVID-19 has also played a role recently.