‘Mask’ers’ vs. ‘Non-mask’ers’

The coronavirus has changed so much of how we operate these days – right down to the things we wear or don’t wear.

Two groups of people have emerged – the mask’ers and the non-mask’ers. They are different in one very obvious way, but it’s their shared trait that causes evening news anchors to take a closer look – they’re both right.

So is there any hope for these two groups of righteous grocery shoppers to save face-mask, and break down the plexi-glass walls that separates us, and just say nice, muffled things to each other?

FOX44’s Adam Hooper called a doctor to find out. You can watch the interview in the video above.