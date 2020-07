KILLEEN, Texas- The Mayor of Killeen has issued a mandate on masks for the city.

Mayor Jose Segarra has issued a mandate making it mandatory for everyone to wear a face covering in all commercial buildings.

The mandate goes into effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. July 2, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. July 31, 2020.

A $1,000 fine is possible for businesses who fail to enforce the mandate.