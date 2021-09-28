Mass drive-thru food distributions integrated into Central Texas Food Bank’s mobile food pantry schedule

WACO, Texas – After hosting a total of 128 mass drive-through food distribution events throughout the region since the beginning of the pandemic, the Central Texas Food Bank will integrate those events into its regular schedule of monthly mobile food pantries beginning this October.

The Food Bank hosts more than 50 free mobile food pantries each month, open to all those who are in need of food. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary – depending on available supplies. While all Food Bank mobile pantries are still designed primarily as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Recipients who are driving through are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those arriving by public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area.

The Central Texas Food Bank’s mobile food pantries are held throughout the region. The latest monthly calendar for these events can always be found here: https://www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/get-help.

In addition to the mobile food pantries, Central Texans can also access food through a network of partner pantries throughout Central Texas. For the latest information on getting help, you can go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now”. Once you find the distribution site nearest you, you can call them to confirm their hours of operation. You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

The Food Bank continues to see elevated demand for its services, which severely straining its resources. Monetary donations can be taken at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

The Food Bank also needs volunteers to assist with these events, and with food sorting in its warehouse. Anyone interested in volunteering to support the Food Bank can visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank