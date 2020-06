BELL COUNTY, Texas – Family and friends of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen are hosting a mass this Saturday.

LULAC and the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Killeen welcomes the community to the mass dedicated to the missing Fort Hood soldier.

20-year-old Vanessa was last seen April 20 in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters on Fort Hood.

For more information, you can visit this website.