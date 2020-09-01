Massive brush fire extinguished in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters have extinguished a massive brush fire which broke out in McLennan County on Monday.

The Box Ranch Road Fire started just after 4:00 P.M. Monday afternoon, between Moody and Lorena.

“They believe this fire was started as the result of someone doing some welding on a fence,” says Erin O’Connor, the Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer.

Nine fire agencies helped to extinguish the blaze.

“The Waco Fire Department went out and helped the Lorena Fire Department, mutual aid, with the brush fire. As far as mutual aid goes, that means the Lorena Fire Department was already out there fighting the fire, so we went out and assisted the Lorena Fire Department in fighting that fire. Our department did use two tanks of water,” says Lieutenant Kieth Guillory, with the Fire Marshals Office.

While this fire has been extinguished, the dry conditions in Central Texas make additional fires possible in the future.

“Be really diligent with any outdoor activity that could cause a spark. If conditions are really hot and dry, and a little bit windy, it’s little things that we don’t really think about that can start a fire and cause it to grow rapidly,” says O’Connor.

Things like obeying burn bans, using an ashtray for cigarettes and not discarding them in your yard, and keeping the grass cut are just a few things you can do to prevent additional wildfires.

“Just be really careful and stay aware of weather conditions, and making sure that we are being really safe out there,” says O’Connor.

If you do find yourself in the path of a fire, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your property.

“If a fire is coming to your home, there are some things you can do to prep your house. It can be something as simple as cleaning out your gutters, removing things from your patio, little things like that. Again, if a fire is coming toward your house, we recommend that if you feel unsafe evacuate. And always pay attention to warnings from local officials,” says O’Connor.