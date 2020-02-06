Mayborn Museum opens Baylor history exhibit

WACO, Texas – The Mayborn Museum celebrated Baylor’s 175th birthday by debuting an exhibit on the schools’ history Thursday.

Exhibits Development Manager Trey Crumpton thought of the idea over two years ago.

“Well I’m a Baylor grad, and so the story is important to me,” says Crumpton. “More importantly than that, I think this project made some partnerships and made some relationships with people across campus and in the community that I think are gonna be beneficial.”

The exhibit boasts Baylor artifacts from yesteryear – including old jackets and pennants. It includes virtual and video aspects showing the school’s timeline through landmark events.

One Baylor legend was on hand to christen the exhibit – three-time national champion Lady Bears Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey.

“Well Baylor has been, gosh, I guess the biggest part of my life now. I’ve been here for 20 years, my daughter graduated from Baylor, my son-in-law is a Baylor graduate, we have wonderful memories,” says Mulkey. “It’s just a place like none other.”

Mulkey kicked off the event with a book signing while also giving her thoughts on the school and her vaunted basketball program.

Even with the surprise snowfall, the support was impressive.

“It just tells you they’re appreciative of what Baylor meant in [the audience’s] lives,” says Mulkey. “I would imagine there’s gonna be a lot of celebration on campus, as there should be. People probably forget Baylor is the oldest institution of higher learning in the state of Texas, and we’re proud of that.”

The exhibit is permanent, but will rotate in new artifacts as they collect them.