Mayborn Museum reopens after nearly five months

WACO, Texas: The Mayborn Museum in Waco opened its doors to visitors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut down on March 13.

To ensure they stay open, museum director Charlie Walter and his staff are taking several precautions.

“We’re doing social distancing, masks required, you see signage as you walk up,” Walter said.

They also issue each visitor at Stylus pen for touch screen exhibits and have extra cleaning staff on duty to disinfect surfaces constantly throughout the day.

Even though they are glad to be open now, the staff had hoped to do so much earlier, until a rise of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County spiked their plans.

“We hoped to be open July 4th weekend, but with the spike in cases we decided that wasn’t something we wanted to do,” Walter said. “Our goal is to keep our visitors safe and our staff safe.”

Walter said they’ve been working to reopen for months now. With all the uncertainty surrounding businesses during the pandemic, it became like shooting at a moving target.

“We’ve had daily meetings now, every morning at 8:30 we zoom together as a staff, go through our plan, look at what has changed in the last week, looked at new information,” Walter said. “We have literally been meeting daily for at least two months to work up to today.”

He says the staff just wants to get back to bringing joy to families.

“People come here to learn, they come here to learn together as a family, they expect us to be a safe environment which we are and you’ll hear the laughter as you go through the halls,” Walter said. “You won’t see the smiles on the kids’ faces (due to the masks) but you can probably see it in their eyes, that’s what we represent.”

The Mayborn Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.