MCC announces new scholarship opportunities for McLennan Co. high school students

Mclennan Community College has announced new scholarship possibilities for McLennan County high school students who are ranked in the top 11-20% of their class at the end of their junior year.

The Rising Star scholarship is an extension of the current McLennan Scholarship, which offers free tuition for McLennan County students ranking in the top 10% of their high school class.

Rising Star Scholarships cover 50% of tuition and fees at McLennan for four semesters, excluding summer terms, and are valid for four long semesters after high school graduation.

Recipients must enroll full time, taking 12 credit hours or more per semester, maintain a cumulative grade point average of 2.5, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.gov.

Recipients will be notified by McLennan’s Financial Aid office and their high school principal at the end of their junior year.

The College has also made significant changes to the McLennan Scholars program, which recognizes students in the top 10% of their class.

Scholarships will be awarded to students based on their ranking at the end of their junior year in high school.

McLennan Scholars receive 100% tuition and fees for four semesters, excluding summer terms, after high school graduation, and these scholarships are valid for four long semesters after high school graduation. Recipients must enroll full time (12 credit hours or more per semester), maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.0, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) www.fafsa.gov.

Recipients will be notified by McLennan’s Financial Aid office and their high school principal at the end of their junior year.

Both the McLennan Scholars and the Rising Star Scholarship programs are also available to five home schooled students in McLennan County.

These students must complete the McLennan Community College Foundation scholarship application and indicate their interest in the home school McLennan Scholars or Rising Star Scholarship.

Information on these and other scholarship programs at MCC is available here

Information is also available by contacting Shelley Cotten at the McLennan Community College Foundation at 254-299-8818 or here