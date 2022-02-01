WACO, Texas – McLennan Community College is one of six colleges in the nation – and the only one in Texas – which has been awarded a Basic Needs for Postsecondary Students Program grant for $575,210 from the U.S. Department of Education’s American Rescue Plan.

This also includes an additional $198 million dedicated to support institutions with the greatest need. The grant will fund new initiatives to meet the basic needs of food, housing and healthcare for students.

With its share of the funding, MCC will create a fully integrated network of support to address basic need challenges by connecting students with on-and off-campus resources. The network will include resources for academic, social and emotional support to help improve the retention and completion rates of underserved students. The project will identify other support agencies in the community which can provide additional student support like food assistance, housing, transportation, and healthcare/mental health needs.

All award winners, including MCC, are community colleges and Hispanic Serving Institutions. The other five institutions include Montgomery College (MD), Los Angeles City College (CA), Rio Hondo College (CA), Hartnell Community College District (CA) and Passaic County Community College (NJ).

For more information about the program, you can contact MCC Director of Student Engagement Paul Hoffman at phoffman@mclennan.edu, or call 254-299-8402.

For admissions information, you can contact Highlander Central at 254-299-8622 or at highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.

Source: McLennan Community College