MCC becomes smoke-free, tobacco-free, and vape-free campus

WACO, Texas- In an effort to promote the health of all who visit McLennan Community College, the campus will become a smoke-free, tobacco-free, and vape-free campus.

The policy will go into effect January 1, 2020 and applies to all indoor and outdoor college property including: the main campus, Highlander Ranch, the Emergency Services Education Center, the Community Services Center, the Bosque River Stage, the athletics facilities, the walking track, and parking lots.

MCC joins thousands of other higher education institutions across the country standing against smoking and its effects, which include cancer, heart disease, stroke and more damage throughout the body.

Designated smoking areas on campus have recently been phased out in preparation of the policy.

The college will offer workshops for students and employees to encourage smoke-free lifestyles.

“We want to make sure we are creating a comfortable and safe environment for everyone that comes to campus,” Vice President of Finance and Administration Dr. Stephen Benson said.