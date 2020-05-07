MCC cancels in-person graduation

McLennan Community College announced Thursday that it will cancel the in-person graduation planned for May 12th.

Instead, MCC will hold a virtual graduation later this month. An exact date has not been announced at this time.

MCC says it is making the change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual graduation will include a message from MCC President Dr. Johnette McKown, speeches from distinguished faculty members, and recognition of the graduates who maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

MCC will host the special ceremony on its website.

