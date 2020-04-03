MCC donates to local healthcare organizations during COVID-19 pandemic

WACO, Texas – McLennan Community College is serving the Waco community by donating supplies and loaning equipment to three area healthcare organizations.

MCC’s Respiratory Care program worked with an Ascension Providence representative to loan four ventilators to the hospital. The community college also loaned ten hospital beds from its Health Professions division to Baylor-Scott and White Medical Center-Hillcrest.

In addition, the College was able to provide Providence, Hillcrest and the Family Health Center with a generous donation of supplies – including face masks, nitrile exam gloves, surgical gowns and isolation gowns.

Source: McLennan Community College